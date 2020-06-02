Started spraying again yesterday, since it finally got dry enough. We moved grain most of the week. Between Wednesday night and Thursday we had three inches of rain and it’s raining again (Monday) morning here. Some guys have started doing some chopping.
Iowa Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Oberbroeckling and his wife Kristen live in Garnavillo, Iowa. He manages the day-to-day operations for his family’s wean-to-finish hog operation, grows corn and soybeans and helps with their trucking company.
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy