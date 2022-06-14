June 13, 2022: Wind hinders spraying

It looks like we will miss the rains on Monday. It wouldn’t hurt to have some rain, but we aren’t burning up yet. They are talking almost 100 degrees for us this week, but we should be back in the mid-80s for highs for the weekend. We need the heat. Some corn has yellow spots right now, so we need heat to push it along. I wish I was a little further ahead with spraying. I’m not behind, but I have a couple hundred acres I need to finish up on. We need to finish that up this week, but the weather has to permit it. The wind has set in, so I won’t be moving the sprayer in that.
