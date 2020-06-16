Last week we finished up sidedressing, then we got the nice tropical storm. We got about three inches at our place. We didn’t need quite that much rain but I don’t think it washed out anything too major. We haven’t done a whole lot this week. We will start post-spraying beans today and get a good chunk of that done this week. The corn is really growing.
Oberbroeckling and his wife Kristen live in Garnavillo, Iowa. He manages the day-to-day operations for his family’s wean-to-finish hog operation, grows corn and soybeans and helps with their trucking company.
