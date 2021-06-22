 Skip to main content
June 21, 2021: 'Everything greened up pretty good'

There were some storms south of us, but right here we only had a half inch of rain. It was pretty calm. Everything greened up pretty good with that rain, but we are going to need more rain. They are talking a chance at the end of the week, so we will see what happens. This rain was a blessing, and we wouldn’t be sitting where we are now with a green crop. A lot of guys are starting to Y-drop nitrogen on the corn, and I know they are going to go hard at it again this week.

CropWatch Weekly Update

