We did some more spraying June 25 since it finally dried out. We got rain again today and we probably have an easy day of it left to be done, but the weather has been windy. We’ll take the rain when we can get it. I think we got an inch Thursday night. My grandpa always said ‘never wish the rain away,’ because you don’t know when it will stop.
Oberbroeckling and his wife Kristen live in Garnavillo, Iowa. He manages the day-to-day operations for his family’s wean-to-finish hog operation, grows corn and soybeans and helps with their trucking company.
