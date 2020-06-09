We finished post-spraying all the corn earlier last week and should finish sidedressing corn today (Monday). It rained on Thursday. We didn’t get a whole lot at home, but another farm to our west got a half inch, which got us out of the fields. The corn is really growing.
Iowa Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Oberbroeckling and his wife Kristen live in Garnavillo, Iowa. He manages the day-to-day operations for his family’s wean-to-finish hog operation, grows corn and soybeans and helps with their trucking company.
For Sale
Spraying-irrigation
- Updated
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy