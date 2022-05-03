May 1, 2022: All hay and barley seeded

Last week we got all the hay and barley seeded and got all the manure pumped. That’s about it, though. Wednesday night we had a small shot of rain and more over the weekend. It’s not surplus amounts, but it’s been freezing at night so I haven’t put my rain gauge out. We’ve got no spraying done or corn in the ground. I haven’t seen any of that around here either. Most of this week doesn’t look very good. Wednesday is supposed to be nice, but then Thursday and Friday look like more rain.
