We got a nice shot of rain Saturday night and I think a lot of guys wrapped up last week. There are still a few guys planting, but for the most part I think everyone’s done. I think this was one of the fastest springs we’ve ever had. I did a lot of spraying, and this week I’ll haul some grain and maybe start cleaning machinery up to put it away for the summer. The rain is going to help even the crop out. A lot of the beans and corn were lying in dry dirt, so it’s just going to pop right up.
May 10, 2021: Nice shot of rain helped