On May 5, we received just under 0.5 inches of rain; field work delayed again but I was able to get in to repair some tile. We were able to resume planting corn on Saturday, May 9th in conditions that were marginal at best. I finished spraying burn down on corn stalks and last year’s preventive plant fields that were seeded to wheat last August. Still cold, so emergence of previously planted crops is slow.  This may be a good thing with the heavy frost we experienced on May 7. On Mother’s Day we received an additional 0.2 inch of rain. I estimate our area is 60% planted on corn and 15% planted on soybeans.  Sunshine and warm weather would be a welcome change to get the rest of this crop planted and what is planted emerged. So, we got in one day planting in a week and were able to repair several tile breaks.