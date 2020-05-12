On May 5, we received just under 0.5 inches of rain; field work delayed again but I was able to get in to repair some tile. We were able to resume planting corn on Saturday, May 9th in conditions that were marginal at best. I finished spraying burn down on corn stalks and last year’s preventive plant fields that were seeded to wheat last August. Still cold, so emergence of previously planted crops is slow. This may be a good thing with the heavy frost we experienced on May 7. On Mother’s Day we received an additional 0.2 inch of rain. I estimate our area is 60% planted on corn and 15% planted on soybeans. Sunshine and warm weather would be a welcome change to get the rest of this crop planted and what is planted emerged. So, we got in one day planting in a week and were able to repair several tile breaks.
Iowa Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Oberbroeckling and his wife Kristen live in Garnavillo, Iowa. He manages the day-to-day operations for his family’s wean-to-finish hog operation, grows corn and soybeans and helps with their trucking company.
For Sale
Real Estate For Sale
- Updated
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy