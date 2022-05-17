May 16, 2022: Action in the fields

There’s a lot of action going on around here. We got started with corn last week, but ran into planter issues over the weekend. We switched over and are doing all of our spraying instead, so we can keep things moving. Otherwise we are anticipating finishing up corn within a few days, and we have no beans, so we’ll wrap up. Oats are starting really good. We had a couple rains where we could have had some washing issues, but they held. We have 100 acres of winter rye ready to cut for round bales for feed. It’s grown 2 feet probably over the last week.
