We wished for a nice rain Saturday night, but we got wiped out with hail. So we are going to have to replant a bunch of beans this week. That’s going to be my week. Not what I was hoping for, but it’s still early enough we can go in there and replant whatever the adjuster says. They were out of the ground a decent amount, so they broke right off. In one farm, there was only about a third of a stand. I don’t know exactly how bad it is, but we are going to replant for sure.
May 17, 2021: Hail wipes out soybeans