It rained a couple of times and there were six- or seven-tenths each time. We couldn’t do a whole lot — picked up some rocks here and there. We did some post-spraying on corn. We are just kind of watching it rain, so that’s the best thing. I’m going to start spraying on the corn again when it dries out, so that’s my goal for the week.
Oberbroeckling and his wife Kristen live in Garnavillo, Iowa. He manages the day-to-day operations for his family’s wean-to-finish hog operation, grows corn and soybeans and helps with their trucking company.
