It hasn’t really rained, but it’s misted a few times. The whole week was supposed to get warmer and sunnier and it’s been slowly getting there. We started spraying some corn on Thursday, but that’s about all. We are moving some grain out and we hope next week it gets a little bit warmer. Some of the corn is a little bit yellow that’s been popping through here.
Iowa Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Oberbroeckling and his wife Kristen live in Garnavillo, Iowa. He manages the day-to-day operations for his family’s wean-to-finish hog operation, grows corn and soybeans and helps with their trucking company.
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy