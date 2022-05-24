May 23, 2022: Feeling good about first hay cutting

As of Sunday night we finished up the corn planting. We got all the first passes of spraying done and finished up our custom planting. We were going to start cutting our rye but they brought rain in the forecast so we are holding off on doing any more. We got enough to test the round baler today, but we should be able to round bale all our winter rye and chop our first crop of hay. We are feeling good about the first cutting. We have an unbelievable volume out there. As long as we can get it made between the weather, we are going to have a lot of good feed from the first cutting.
Recently Listed