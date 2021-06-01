It’s wet and it’s cold. We had a nice cold rain Thursday. A lot of hay was put up this week. We chopped rye and a lot of good feed was put up for the milk cows. Next week, I think we’ll start sidedressing corn.
May 31, 2021: Ready to sidedress corn
