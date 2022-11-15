Nov. 13, 2022: Can't control Mother Nature

People are also reading…
There are a lot of crops out but a fair handful of crops that still need to come out, and I have some of those. I’d rather it didn’t snow, but you can’t control Mother Nature. We got some more corn out last week and it was down in the high teens for moisture. Yields were pretty good despite it being storm-damaged stuff. We are finally getting our bin wrapped up and we can start moving stuff in it. We are 100% caught up to the combine in field work. We still have to pump out our liquid pit one more time, but that should be done in the next week or so. We are sitting pretty good. We just have a little corn to go and a little bedding to be made. We usually make 1,000 bales, and we have 600 or 700 made right now.