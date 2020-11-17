It’s been refreshing to see the sun again. It seems to lift everyone’s spirits. We have a brisk wind with temperatures in the 40s today (Monday). The snow is melting, and you can see most of the soil again. It looks like we will see temperatures in the 60s by mid-week. There might be a small window to finish up fall field work.
Iowa Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Oberbroeckling and his wife Kristen live in Garnavillo, Iowa. He manages the day-to-day operations for his family’s wean-to-finish hog operation, grows corn and soybeans and helps with their trucking company.
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy