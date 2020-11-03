We’ve got about 500 acres left, so we are getting there — I’m thinking hopefully by Saturday. We’ll see if we can get there. I’m hauling off some dry corn (Monday), and the hurricane is holding up barge traffic, so we aren’t getting barges up right now. Other than that we are just plugging away. Corn on corn has suffered a little bit for us, but corn on beans has been pretty good. I can’t complain about yields this year.