We’ve got about 500 acres left, so we are getting there — I’m thinking hopefully by Saturday. We’ll see if we can get there. I’m hauling off some dry corn (Monday), and the hurricane is holding up barge traffic, so we aren’t getting barges up right now. Other than that we are just plugging away. Corn on corn has suffered a little bit for us, but corn on beans has been pretty good. I can’t complain about yields this year.
Iowa Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Oberbroeckling and his wife Kristen live in Garnavillo, Iowa. He manages the day-to-day operations for his family’s wean-to-finish hog operation, grows corn and soybeans and helps with their trucking company.
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy