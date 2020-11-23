We applied some manure and started some vertical tillage Thursday night. Friday I ran the chisel and have a few days of that to do. We are getting close to wrapping up our tillage. I wish every fall was like this. There’s been very few rain events and it’s been nice.
Iowa Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Oberbroeckling and his wife Kristen live in Garnavillo, Iowa. He manages the day-to-day operations for his family’s wean-to-finish hog operation, grows corn and soybeans and helps with their trucking company.
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy