Nov. 28, 2022: New corn worked for dairy cows

People are also reading…
The storm threw a wrench in things this year. A lot of the storm damage we had to deal with, but we were fortunate with rain. We never had a drought in our area. Even some of our yields in corn that was damaged were way better than anticipated. We had to have some of our corn on our home farm sprayed with a helicopter due to the storm. There was tar spot on that corn compared to the stuff we ground applied. It seemed like the ground-applied fungicide lasted longer than the other stuff. We also had some sudangrass show tar spot as well. We tried a new corn this year that was a highly-digestible variety for our dairy cattle, and we are going to plant more of that this year. Being a dairy farm, our crops are all about the cows.