 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 29, 2021: August rains were a miracle

Nov. 29, 2021: August rains were a miracle

  • Updated

We started out real great getting the crop in. We had some early storms and some guys got hailed out and a frost this spring, so there were a lot of replanted fields toward the north of me, including myself. Then it warmed up and was dry all summer and we were worried. The August rains were a miracle. I haven’t heard of one guy who is disappointed in their crop. It’s all been phenomenal, which was a heck of a surprise. It’ll be interesting to see what happens — what are fertilizer prices going to do? Grain markets are good for this year, but you have to look to next year’s futures.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News