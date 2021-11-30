Nov. 29, 2021: August rains were a miracle

We started out real great getting the crop in. We had some early storms and some guys got hailed out and a frost this spring, so there were a lot of replanted fields toward the north of me, including myself. Then it warmed up and was dry all summer and we were worried. The August rains were a miracle. I haven’t heard of one guy who is disappointed in their crop. It’s all been phenomenal, which was a heck of a surprise. It’ll be interesting to see what happens — what are fertilizer prices going to do? Grain markets are good for this year, but you have to look to next year’s futures.
