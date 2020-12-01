We started out nice and dry the first part of the year and then we had the pandemic. Pretty much we had our whole crop in during April. For us that’s pretty rare. Crop-wise, overall, we had more normal rainfall here compared to the 50 inches we had the last two years. There was a little lack of moisture on a few farms, but overall we can’t complain. Yields have been good. It’s been a good year overall.
Iowa Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Oberbroeckling and his wife Kristen live in Garnavillo, Iowa. He manages the day-to-day operations for his family’s wean-to-finish hog operation, grows corn and soybeans and helps with their trucking company.
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy