Nov. 6, 2022: Really happy with corn

It’s a change of pace with how cool it is, but it’s par for this time of year I suppose. Before last week’s rain we got what tillage we do done and a lot of cover crops in. We didn’t get back in the field last week after the rain, but we are hoping to finish up. We have a little more than 100 acres of corn left. As long as we don’t get any snow, we should be sitting good. For the most part we are really happy with how the corn has turned out. Our later-planted corn was 30% moisture two weeks ago, but we are pretty happy with things otherwise.