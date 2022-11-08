 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 6, 2022: Really happy with corn

People are also reading…

It’s a change of pace with how cool it is, but it’s par for this time of year I suppose. Before last week’s rain we got what tillage we do done and a lot of cover crops in. We didn’t get back in the field last week after the rain, but we are hoping to finish up. We have a little more than 100 acres of corn left. As long as we don’t get any snow, we should be sitting good. For the most part we are really happy with how the corn has turned out. Our later-planted corn was 30% moisture two weeks ago, but we are pretty happy with things otherwise.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News