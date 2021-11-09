Nov. 8, 2021: Struggling to get anhydrous

We finished getting corn done and now we are focusing on custom anhydrous and ripping. There was a lot of fertilizer on last week — I met one spreader at 10:30 last night. These guys are working hard to keep ahead of the game. We’ve been having a struggle getting anhydrous. Everyone and their brother seems to be running. It’s just supply and demand — when everyone runs, you can’t get the product and you sit back and wait. They are in a mad rush to get it done this fall so they don’t have to deal with next spring’s higher input costs. If a guy has it booked, they need to get it on or they have a chance of losing that booking price.
