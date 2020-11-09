We are just about done picking corn. I’m out spreading fertilizer and we are getting soil samples done. We have some more tillage we have to do. Another guy I talked with had 150 acres left. There isn’t much left around here. A lot of anhydrous is going on and I don’t know if there will be much demand next spring. That will be good for the guys who are applying in the spring — there should be supply.
Iowa Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Oberbroeckling and his wife Kristen live in Garnavillo, Iowa. He manages the day-to-day operations for his family’s wean-to-finish hog operation, grows corn and soybeans and helps with their trucking company.
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy