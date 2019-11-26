There’s a lot to talk about with the challenges we’ve had. Weather always plays a role. The politics we’ve been encountering, especially with the trade war and small refinery exemptions, those have really had a negative impact on our markets. Weather would typically provide a bullish scenario in a lot of instances, but government policies have taken that away and moved us more to the downside. When we get these crops harvested, we have to go back and rely on the demand we’ve created over the years, and we’ve lost a lot of that. I think what we are sitting here wondering is will that demand come back? We haven’t eliminated any of that uncertainty this year, we’ve created more.