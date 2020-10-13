We got two-tenths of rain, so we are luckier than some. I was running beans most of the week and have about two days left. We haven’t really tested corn much, but I’m assuming the hot, dry weather probably dried it down quite a bit. We’ll wrap up beans and then we are half done with harvest — the faster half — but we’ve got some more cover crops seeded and soil samples done.
Oberbroeckling and his wife Kristen live in Garnavillo, Iowa. He manages the day-to-day operations for his family’s wean-to-finish hog operation, grows corn and soybeans and helps with their trucking company.
