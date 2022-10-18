 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 17, 2022: Looking for drier corn

People are also reading…

We started a little bit of corn Sunday night to get things going. It was rating about 26% or so. We are going to try some more today and see if we can find some drier corn. A neighbor was running between 17 and 22% in the same field, and a lot of guys are seeing wetter corn. It’s later than normal. We had a late spring, about two weeks behind, and we had a few more rains than some areas. Yields have been looking good on early looks. What we were into yesterday was some storm-damaged stuff, so it’s hard to get a good gauge on it, but hopefully next week I’ll have a better idea.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News