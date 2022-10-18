Oct. 17, 2022: Looking for drier corn

People are also reading…
We started a little bit of corn Sunday night to get things going. It was rating about 26% or so. We are going to try some more today and see if we can find some drier corn. A neighbor was running between 17 and 22% in the same field, and a lot of guys are seeing wetter corn. It’s later than normal. We had a late spring, about two weeks behind, and we had a few more rains than some areas. Yields have been looking good on early looks. What we were into yesterday was some storm-damaged stuff, so it’s hard to get a good gauge on it, but hopefully next week I’ll have a better idea.