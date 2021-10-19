Oct. 18, 2021: A couple of days left on beans

We finally had some nice days of weather. Early last week it was rainy and cold and it made a guy wonder if we’d get back to beans at all. Now we ran some corn late last week and switched back to beans on Saturday. Another couple of days on beans and we should be done. The soybeans have been cutting real nice, and everything has been going smooth. We have had more rain days than last year. A lot of guys are wrapping up on the beans and running a lot of corn.
