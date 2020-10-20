The beans were down to 9 or 10% before rains Monday (Oct. 12) and they moved to 12%, so they got a little moisture. We got going Tuesday afternoon and finished those on Thursday. Now we are just taking some corn out. Corn is about 15-22% in the farm we are in now. A little bit of downed corn, but we got it done. It’s been nice to run for a full week or two, instead of the last couple years where it’s been in a couple of days, and not an enjoyable couple of days at that. We are done seeding cover crops, I think we did 1,000 acres this year.
Iowa Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Oberbroeckling and his wife Kristen live in Garnavillo, Iowa. He manages the day-to-day operations for his family’s wean-to-finish hog operation, grows corn and soybeans and helps with their trucking company.
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy