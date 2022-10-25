Oct. 24, 2022: Rain could help cover crop

People are also reading…
We are running wild this morning. It’s raining, and I’m about as busy as I would be if we were out in the field. We started picking some of the 103-day corn we had. Moisture was 22-25% on those, so our corn is pretty wet yet. Yield-wise, we are pretty happy with it. The ground we have is more 200-bushel capable and we were running close to that. Mother Nature gave us a good week last week. We could go for an inch or two of rain, so seeing it now isn’t a bad sight. The cover crop we have out there has germinated but hasn’t really grown yet so we hope the rain helps with that.