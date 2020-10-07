We’ve been steadily busy. We picked all our corn that was dry enough, but everything else is on the wet side. We did some beans for half a day when we could. We had some rain showers here and there. Everything we’ve picked so far has done pretty good. We did the one farm that was corn on corn and it was off a few bushels. Don’t know if it’s they hybrid or if that’s on the weaker side this year. Everything that was no-till and beans seems to be doing well.