We had eight inches of rain since the last update. That’s enough for a while now. We have some beans turning about halfway or so. They are all yellow but not dropping leaves yet. That won’t be for another three weeks I’d say. Corn on the other hand, the rain was too late to help the crop. We are at 29% to 33% on our moisture and has a little ways to go.
Oberbroeckling and his wife Kristen live in Garnavillo, Iowa. He manages the day-to-day operations for his family’s wean-to-finish hog operation, grows corn and soybeans and helps with their trucking company.
