We are going to start corn Wednesday or Thursday (Sept. 23-24), just have a couple of things to do before that. We hand shelled the first field we are going to do and it was 23% on Sept. 17. Figured we’d give it a few more days. A couple guys started corn and beans around here. Still a little chopping going on in the area too, but that’s getting to be about done. I think it’s about two weeks for soybeans. They are all getting yellow and dropping a few leaves here and there.
Iowa Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Oberbroeckling and his wife Kristen live in Garnavillo, Iowa. He manages the day-to-day operations for his family’s wean-to-finish hog operation, grows corn and soybeans and helps with their trucking company.
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy