We started picking corn Tuesday (Sept. 22) afternoon and got our machines calibrated. Wednesday we picked all day, finished a farm, Thursday we got some rain and picked all weekend. We haven’t done any beans yet. Sometime this week we might get one farm of beans done. The corn is green — the first stuff we picked was at 21%. It might have been one of the best years on some of our farms. Corn yields are about our normal or a little above.