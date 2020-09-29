We started picking corn Tuesday (Sept. 22) afternoon and got our machines calibrated. Wednesday we picked all day, finished a farm, Thursday we got some rain and picked all weekend. We haven’t done any beans yet. Sometime this week we might get one farm of beans done. The corn is green — the first stuff we picked was at 21%. It might have been one of the best years on some of our farms. Corn yields are about our normal or a little above.
Iowa Crop Regions
Oberbroeckling and his wife Kristen live in Garnavillo, Iowa. He manages the day-to-day operations for his family’s wean-to-finish hog operation, grows corn and soybeans and helps with their trucking company.
