We got a little shower, but it has been nice the last few days. We have some beans that are starting to turn finally. It’ll be a little while, but that’s good. Corn, we are thinking around the Sept. 20 or sometime around there. It’s coming along. We have 100-day corn that isn’t black layered, but it’s at 32%. The plant was nice and green, but the ear was dried out.
Oberbroeckling and his wife Kristen live in Garnavillo, Iowa. He manages the day-to-day operations for his family’s wean-to-finish hog operation, grows corn and soybeans and helps with their trucking company.
