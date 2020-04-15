There were a few guys out planting corn last week. We got 2 inches of snow Sunday, so there isn't much going on. A lot of anhydrous was applied last week in our area. We have all of our pits pumped now, and a lot of people are hauling manure. It's supposed to get a lot nicer by the end of the week, so most are just waiting to get back in the field then.
Schroeder and her husband Dean farm near Remsen in Plymouth County with their sons Bryan and Camden and daughter Kimberly.
