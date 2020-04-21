Very little got done last week because of the weather conditions. It was a wet and cold week. We got a little snow. We did some soil conditioning on Sunday (April 19) and plan to start planting on Monday (April 20).
Schroeder and her husband Dean farm near Remsen in Plymouth County with their sons Bryan and Camden and daughter Kimberly.
