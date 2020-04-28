We had a really good week. It's been nothing but work. A lot of people are wrapping up the corn planting. We've got just a little bit to go. My son has been running the bean drill while I am doing corn. The tile lines have slowed so we could probably use some rain.
Schroeder and her husband Dean farm near Remsen in Plymouth County with their sons Bryan and Camden and daughter Kimberly.
