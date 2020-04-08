We are pumping pits today (Monday), and need to take care of that before we can get in the field. Our 18-year-old son is home from high school with the virus situation, so we have been keeping him busy. It's pretty easy to find farm help at the moment. The markets have pretty much crashed. Hopefully it will settle down soon.
Schroeder and her husband Dean farm near Remsen in Plymouth County with their sons Bryan and Camden and daughter Kimberly.
