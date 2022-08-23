Aug. 22, 2022: Rain will help beans more than corn

People are also reading…
We are hanging in there right now. We had over an inch on Monday and another third of an inch of rain on Thursday. It’s decent rain after not having hardly anything through the summer. The damage has been done on some of the crops, but I think the rain will probably help the beans more than the corn. Some of the corn has fired already. I had an insurance customer chop silage on Thursday (Aug. 18) and it was appraised at 114 bushels per acre just south of Le Mars. Last week, there were two fields chopped just west of Le Mars and one came in at 40 bushels per acre and another was 2.