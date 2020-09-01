Our corn is definitely turning colors fast. It is dented in most areas. We had temperatures in the upper 90s most of the week, with breezy winds. The beans are hanging in there. They are very spotty. Many farmers are chopping this week. We did have 0.2 inches of rain this morning (Monday).
Iowa Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Schroeder and her husband Dean farm near Remsen in Plymouth County with their sons Bryan and Camden and daughter Kimberly.
For Sale
Tractors
$107,000
- Updated
Custom Services
- Updated
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy