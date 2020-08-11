We had .80 inches of rain Sunday morning and another two-tenths Monday morning. Before that, we had nearly one-inch cracks in the ground. I heard reports of hail and wind from the storm this morning, but we’re okay here. Mild temperatures have helped the crop, but it sounds like hot weather is coming. It’s been humid lately. I’m guessing some hay will get baled this week.
Iowa Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Schroeder and her husband Dean farm near Remsen in Plymouth County with their sons Bryan and Camden and daughter Kimberly.
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy