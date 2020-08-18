Our crops look great — we escaped the bad storm. We had an inch of rain over the week. Beans are starting to fill pods, but I don’t think they look as good as the corn. We are still dry, but it’s tough to complain with so many people having damage from the storm. We have some large cracks in the ground, and the forecast sounds hot and dry.
Iowa Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Schroeder and her husband Dean farm near Remsen in Plymouth County with their sons Bryan and Camden and daughter Kimberly.
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy