It’s been very hot and dry here. The corn is dented, so we are three to four weeks ahead of schedule. It’s really drying down very quickly. Soybeans are still green but lots of pods need to be filled. You can really tell where there are sandy spots because the crops are showing stress. Several people are starting to chop silage in our area.
Iowa Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Schroeder and her husband Dean farm near Remsen in Plymouth County with their sons Bryan and Camden and daughter Kimberly.
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy