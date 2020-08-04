All the rains pretty much missed us last week. We just ended up with a tenth. Some farms got five inches, so it’s very spotty. The cool temperatures have probably helped save our crop. For the most part, everything still looks good, but there are some stressed spots. Bean pods seem to be filling slowly, but we need more rain to help push them along
Schroeder and her husband Dean farm near Remsen in Plymouth County with their sons Bryan and Camden and daughter Kimberly.
