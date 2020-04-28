Everyone has been busy in the field over the past week. We had a beautiful week for planting. We finished up our corn, and did not plant any beans this year. I can't remember the last time we had our corn planted this early. There were also a lot of soybeans planted in our area last week. We could use a good shot of rain — it's getting pretty dry in our area.
Schroeder and her husband Dean farm near Remsen in Plymouth County with their sons Bryan and Camden and daughter Kimberly.
