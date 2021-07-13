 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
July 12, 2021: Corn tasseling, bean rows filling

July 12, 2021: Corn tasseling, bean rows filling

  • Updated

Rain was real spotty in our area, with anywhere from a half inch to 3 inches over the weekend. I have not heard of any wind damage in our immediate area. Corn is starting to tassel, and everything looks good. Beans are looking pretty good, with the wide rows starting to fill. I have not heard of any weed or insect pressure

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News