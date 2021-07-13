Rain was real spotty in our area, with anywhere from a half inch to 3 inches over the weekend. I have not heard of any wind damage in our immediate area. Corn is starting to tassel, and everything looks good. Beans are looking pretty good, with the wide rows starting to fill. I have not heard of any weed or insect pressure
July 12, 2021: Corn tasseling, bean rows filling
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
It has been so hot and dry, and we are getting very little breeze. Some dew in the morning is helping, but not a lot. Crop conditions may star…
- Updated
We had rainfall ranging from 3 to 4 inches to the north and 5 inches to the south. Here, we had three-tenths to eight-tenths, and it was very …