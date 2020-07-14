Things look really good. We got 1.1 inches of rain July 9, and that really helped because the corn was drying up in some of the sandy spots. Corn is tasseling – we are probably two weeks ahead of where we were a year ago. Soybean quality is starting to improve. I saw some oats starting to turn the other day after we got some rain. Alfalfa quality looks pretty good, too.
Schroeder and her husband Dean farm near Remsen in Plymouth County with their sons Bryan and Camden and daughter Kimberly.
