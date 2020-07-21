We had three-tenths of an inch of rain this morning (Monday), and we needed it because it was really getting dry. You can tell the corn is struggling in the light, sandy soils. Beans are really coming around and look good. Corn is probably 90% tasseled, and most of it is pollinating. We sprayed fungicide this morning until it started raining. We are seeing bugs so some farmers are spraying insecticide.
Schroeder and her husband Dean farm near Remsen in Plymouth County with their sons Bryan and Camden and daughter Kimberly.
